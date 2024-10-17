Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to June shooting on Hillcrest Avenue in Lexington, police say

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Hillcrest Avenue in Lexington in June, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that 20-year-old Trent Watkins was arrested in connection to the shooting, which left one female with non-life-threatening injuries on June 28. Watkins has been charged with one count of second-degree assault and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

A release from police says that officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found one female victim with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital.

Watkins was taken to the Fayette County Detention.

