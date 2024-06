LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot overnight in Lexington.

According to police, they responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. on Hillcrest Avenue near East Loudon at Winchester.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found an adult victim.

Officials say the victim is expected to survive, and no one else was hurt in the shooting.

There is no suspect; anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.