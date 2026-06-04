Man arrested in connection to March 29 shooting that left victim with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A man is in now in police custody and facing charges in connection to a March shooting in Lexington that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in 5000 block of Athens Boonesboro Road in the early hours of March 29.

When they arrived, the located a man with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, 33-year-old Dairion Morgan was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and was arrested on Wednesday.

He is charged with first degree assault, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, felon in possession of a hangun, and other charges. Morgan is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

