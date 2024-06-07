Man arrested in New York in relation to deadly Winchester Road shooting

(LEX 18) — One man has been arrested in New York in relation to the shooting death of another man that took place on Winchester Road in February, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say 28-year-old Kyshawn Owens was arrested on June 7 in Yonkers, New York, by the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Task Force and Yonker Police Department.

Owens was taken to the Westchester County Jail to await extradition to Fayette County.

News One man killed in Winchester Road shooting Web Staff

The shooting incident that left Chadrik Alexander Boone Sr. fatally injured occurred on Winchester Road near Liberty Road and Detriot Avenue on Feb. 3, and officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m.

