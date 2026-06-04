Man charged after traffic stop leads to seizure of half a pound of methamphetamine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A man is facing charges after Nicholasville Police say a traffic stop led to the seizure of half a pound of suspected methamphetamine.

In a post to social media, NPD said that on Thursday, "the Nicholasville Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, with the help of the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department and K9 Merlin, conducted an interdiction operation that resulted in a traffic stop."

As a result, 31-year-old Cherokee Williams was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.