Man charged in connection to 2022 homicide of Lexington 18-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a multi-year investigation, 26-year-old Ka'Darrius Warren has been charged in connection to the 2022 homicide of a Lexington 18-month-old, Lexington Police report.

According to the agency, Cho’zyn Wilson was found unresponsive in August 2022 and was pronounced dead at a local hospital; an investigation revealed that Wilson died as a result of an accidental overdose.

"Detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit continued to investigate, following up on evidence and information over the last several years," LPD said in a release.

Warren has been charged with one count of murder, and is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation into Wilson's death is ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.

