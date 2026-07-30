Man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in connection to South Limestone shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man has been charged in connection to a July 26 shooting on South Limestone that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, officers received reports of gunshots in the 200 block of South Limestone just after 4 a.m. Soon after, one person arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Another victim later arrived with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

31-year-old Jamar Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Williams is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.