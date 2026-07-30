Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in connection to South Limestone shooting

Jamar D. Williams, 31, mugshot
Fayette County Detention Center
Jamar D. Williams, 31, mugshot
Jamar D. Williams, 31, mugshot
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man has been charged in connection to a July 26 shooting on South Limestone that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, officers received reports of gunshots in the 200 block of South Limestone just after 4 a.m. Soon after, one person arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Another victim later arrived with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

31-year-old Jamar Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Williams is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18