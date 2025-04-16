Man charged with attempted murder after alleged dispute with his mother

NANCY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is facing an attempted murder charge after an early morning domestic violence call turned physical Wednesday morning, officials reported.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones, authorities responded to a home on Mill Spring Road in Nancy, where they found a physical domestic dispute between 36-year-old Lance Baker and his mother.

Baker has been charged with:



Attempted murder

First-degree strangulation

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree terroristic threatening.

This incident remains under investigation, officials noted.