Man dead, 2 officers injured in McCracken County officer-involved shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of a result of an officer-involving shooting in Paducah on Friday, one man was pronounced dead and two officers were injured.

According to a press release by Kentucky State Police (KSP) around 12 p.m. on Friday, three officers from the Department of Corrections were conducting a home visit on Marquees Drive, when they encountered a man who was not associated with the home visit.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Rayshawn Tucker from Paducah, allegedly stabbed a probation and parole officer with a knife. After being struck, the injured officer and another officer at the scene fired a gun, striking Tucker.

After the incident, KSP reports that Tucker was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. Two officers involved in the incident were also transported to nearby hospital, where they were treated for injuries.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is now actively investigating the incident.