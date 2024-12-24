Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Laurel County, police investigating

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that authorities in Laurel County are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monday night that resulted in the death of one man.

KSP detailed that the preliminary investigation indicated that Laurel County officers attempted to execute a search warrant as part of a different investigation near the 500 block of Vanzant Road.

During the "encounter," an officer reportedly fired their gun and hit the man in the process. The man was reported dead from his sustained injuries by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Police added that no additional injuries were sustained during the incident.