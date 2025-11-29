Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man displaced following evening house fire in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is displaced but uninjured following an Friday evening fire at a residence in a Lexington neighborhood.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 2100 block of Belmont Drive just before 7 p.m. Friday evening.

When they arrived, flames were visible from the second floor and crews worked to extinguish the fire quickly.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the individual, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

