Man facing federal escape count after jail inadvertently releases him

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a federal escape from custody charge after authorities say he was accidentally released from the Madison County Detention Center.

Aaron Shanks, 49, was being held in the jail on state charges when he was sentenced to five years in prison on federal counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to court records.

On Aug. 13, the jail “inadvertently released Shanks from custody” despite the fact that he was on federal detainer, according to the criminal complaint in Shanks’ escape case.

It wasn’t until Nov. 21 that the U.S. Probation Office discovered that Shanks was no longer in custody, according to the complaint. They notified U.S. Marshals.

“After being notified by the United States Probation Office, USMS contacted Madison County Detention Center and confirmed that Shanks had inadvertently been released,” according to the complaint. “As of the date of this affidavit, Shanks has not contacted federal authorities nor surrendered himself to federal custody to begin serving his 60 month federal sentence.”

The U.S. Marshal who wrote the criminal complaint against Shanks on the escape charge asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant for Shanks.