Man indicted on vehicular homicide in connection to deadly 2024 collision

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 31-year-old Uwezo Ndume has been indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a 2024 collision in Lexington.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Leestown Road and Citation Boulevard just before midnight on Sunday, May 26, 2024. 71-year-old Kiza Nundu and 8-year-old Daleyza Ortiz were killed as a result of the collision, and others were injured.

According to Lexington Police, Ndume, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time, was arrested on Tuesday in Louisville following a July indictment.

Ndume is now waiting extradition to Fayette County. He is being held in the Louisville Metro Detention Center.

