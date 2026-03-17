Man injured in afternoon shooting on Cantrill Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is with non-life-threatening injuries following an afternoon shooting on Cantrill Drive, Lexington Police report.

According to the agency, authorities responded to the 1700 block around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the located the male victim, who was tranported to a nearby hospital.

Police say no suspect information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or submit tips anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.