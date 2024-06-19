Man involved in high-profile murder featured on 'Dateline' arrested on charges including assault on mother

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shane Ragland, a man who was involved in a high-profile murder case that was featured on "Dateline," was arrested on charges including assault after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday following a domestic incident with his mother.

According to an arrest warrant from Franklin County District Court, Ragland was arrested after police said he assaulted and threatened to kill his mother at her home on June 15 at around 5:00 p.m.

According to a Sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Ragland's mother, Kathy Moore, told them that Ragland "ran over her with his motorized wheelchair and hit her with his arms and hands."

Covering Kentucky 2 killed in Mason Co. crash Web Staff

The warrant said that the Sergeant from the sheriff's department observed bruising on Moore's leg consistent with the statement that she made.

In addition, the warrant said that Ragland forced Moore out of the house and refused to let her back in. Moore said that she was "scared for her life when she was around him" and was afraid to come home while he was there. Moore also reported abuse and death threats that have been going on for "several months."

The warrant said that a friend of Moore, Toni Quire, came over to help her get her keys and get back inside of the house. Quire stated that while she was inside, Ragland allegedly assaulted her as well.

Quire said that Ragland ran over her legs with his wheelchair and hit her with his arms and hands. The Sergeant was able to see bruising on both her arms and legs, which was consistent with her statement, the warrant detailed.

Quire, according to the warrant, informed the Sergeant that Ragland "stated to her he would kill her if she didn't leave."

The Sergeant was then able to watch a video that Quire took in which he could hear a man's voice saying he would kill her if she didn't leave.

Further, Quire said, according to the warrant, that Ragland told her "if he could get ahold of his Colt 45, he would shoot her in the head."

Ragland was arrested and charged with "Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury" and "Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree," the warrant listed.

Covering Kentucky ‘Dateline’: Kentucky Football Player’s Killing Was Unsolved Until A Confession Led To A Suspect

Ragland was found guilty of killing Trent DiGiuro by shooting him after a birthday party in 1994, however, at the time it was not known who killed DiGiuro.

About five years later, DiGiuro's father made a public statement in a newspaper article, saying, "Somebody knows what happened."

This led to an ex-girlfriend of Ragland's coming forward to assist detectives in a sting operation in which she wore a wire while undercover FBI agents and cops listened to a conversation between her and Ragland in an airport. She brought up a conversation they had years earlier where he confessed to killing DiGiuro.

A Lexington police detective, Don Evans, said the conversation left police "with what we really needed."

Ragland was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but after several years, the conviction was overturned, and Ragland pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter instead, serving up to five years in prison.

DiGiuro was a University of Kentucky football player at the time, and the case eventually became the topic of an episode of the popular TV show "Dateline."

