Man killed after accidently coming in contact with live power lines at Foothills Communications

STAFFORDSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after accidently coming into contact with live power lines while on Foothills Communications in Staffordsville Friday evening.

According to the Oil Springs Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the area just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the victim in a lift basket still in contact with live power lines.

The area was secured, and all three power lines were disabled by AEP-Kentucky Power. According to the agency, the Foothills standby generator was also disabled to prevent power backfeed.

The victim, identified by Foothills Communications as Jonathan Brown of West Liberty, was pronounced dead on scene.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jonathan’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the company said on social media. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and cared for him."