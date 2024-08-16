Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, KSP reports

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Mayfield on Thursday evening, the Kentucky State Police reports.

At 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was requested by the Graves County Sherriff’s Office and Mayfield Police Department to a hotel on Housman St., a release states.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner following life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.