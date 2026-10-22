Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Paris had lengthy criminal record, documents reveal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man who died following a police shooting in Paris on Wednesday had a lengthy criminal record in multiple counties, according to Kentucky court records.

Court records show Timothy Stone's criminal history dates back to 2004 and included convictions involving theft, forgery, drugs, assault, terroristic threatening and fleeing police.

Most recently, Lexington Police were searching for Stone in connection with multiple charges stemming from an incident Sunday on Edgelawn Avenue. Police said Stone allegedly fired a shot toward a victim at a residence before fleeing the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: KSP investigating Wednesday evening shooting involving Paris Police

KSP investigating Wednesday evening shooting involving Paris Police

Stone was subsequently charged with robbery, violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order, fourth-degree assault, intimidating a participant in the legal process, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., LPD located Stone's vehicle on Haley Downs Drive while investigating Sunday's incident. Police said Stone fled again, leading officers into Bourbon County. The pursuit ended in Paris, where Stone died following an officer-involved shooting.

In May 2025, Stone was convicted of third-degree terroristic threatening in Fayette County related to an October 2022 incident in Lexington.

According to a warrant, Stone threatened a victim by telling her, "You should go on and die" and said he would help her with her death. The warrant also alleged Stone threatened to kill another resident who had contacted police about him.

Police records stated both victims told investigators they feared Stone and believed he would attempt to carry out the threats because of what they described as his mental state.

In a separate case, Stone pleaded guilty in Madison County in April 2024 to multiple felony charges, including wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fleeing or evading police and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.

LEX NEWS reached out to Stone's sister, Patricia Stone. She said her brother was the father of six children and acknowledged that he had been in a lot of trouble over the years and had drug issues.

"The system is not properly set up for people to get full recovery and mental health treatment," Stone said.

She went onto say that she does not blame police for what happened.

"I just need people to realize that no matter what happened last night my brother did not deserve to die, and the police should have never been in a place to have to make a choice like that," said Stone.

The investigation into Wednesday's officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.