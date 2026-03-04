Biologist mentioned in Epstein Files connected to University of Kentucky, held lecture in 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers, a man who once spoke at a 2016 lecture at the University of Kentucky, has been named in multiple correspondents with Jeffery Epstein. Trivers additionally considered the university as a place of employment, other emails in the Epstein Files detail.

According to The Kentucky Kernel, Trivers was named more than 500 times in the files and invited Jeffery Epstein to his September 2016 lecture at UK; the event was later found in Epstein's Google Calendar, but the New York financier was reportedly abroad at the time.

"The lecture titled “The Evolution and Logic of Self-deception” was a part of a broader series hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences in September 2016, honoring Thomas Hunt Morgan, a UK alumnus and Lexington nobel laureate," the student publication writes. "Trivers emailed Epstein Aug. 28, 2016, about the premise of his lecture, mentioning it would not involve honor killing, an issue widely discussed between the two in over 500 emails."

Epstein later wrote that the lecture "sounds like fun" and wished for it to go well, the publication continues. Epstein's correspondence with the biologist stretches back to as early as 2010.

According to an email dated September 30, Trivers said the lecture "went well enough" and that he "will hit them tomorrow with human evolutionary genetics about which they know even less than self-deception."

The Kernel goes on to report that "multiple emails preceding the lecture further include UK, as Triver repeatedly updated Epstein on his pursuit of a teaching position."

