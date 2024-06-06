Man on mission to raise awareness about mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — An Ohio man, Joe Long, is on a mission spanning multiple states to get more help for people struggling with mental health.

"I think it was 14 on the first walk and now Kentucky on this one," said Hall. "There was one day on the first walk where I hit three states in the same day."

We wanted to know why Hall was walking.

"Well, we're aiming to hit all lower 48 states and capitols," said Hall. "As we go, we intend to meet legislators in every capitol and discuss what they're doing for mental health for their constituents."

Hall tells his story through his non-profit, Hall Across the Country.

He says dealing with mental health struggles is something he knows all too well.

"It all came to a head in 2020. I was fired from a management position and then three months later, I was in a motorcycle accident," said Hall. "The first two nights in the hospital were the first times I ever tried to take my own life. Thankfully between the pain meds and exhaustion, I didn't go through with it."

Hall told LEX 18 that he wants to let others know that they are not alone.

"I have come to this point where we are walking all over the country to bring more awareness to mental health and suicide prevention," said Hall.

