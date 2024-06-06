Wawa breaks ground in Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The groundbreaking of Wawa’s newest location drew more than a hundred people to Nicholasville in the middle of the workday.

“Took the afternoon, a couple hours off work to run over and do this, so yeah just a big fan,” said Michelle Robinson, a longtime Wawa patron.

Wawa will soon enter Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. Construction begins this year on locations in Nicholasville, Georgetown, and Louisville. Eventually, Kentucky will be home to 40 Wawa locations.

“I'm proud of the work we're doing on a local level, I'm proud of the work we're doing on a state level, it's great to be a Kentuckian, and it's great to live in Jessamine county," said Representative Matt Lockett to a crowd of Wawa supporters and stakeholders.

The family-owned, Philly-born convenience store has drawn a sort of cult-following for its hoagies, coffee, and "sizzli" breakfast sandwiches.

Judging by Wednesday’s turnout, those who've rerouted road trips just to stop at a Wawa are elated to have one down the street.

“We did a cruise in September and there was a Wawa in Virginia, so we rented a car so we could hit Wawa before the cruise, so yes, it's slightly a problem, probably,” laughed Robinson.

But i's not the snacks or spectacle that brought the likes of Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to town for the groundbreaking, it's the promise of economic impact.

Each Wawa that’s built invests more than $7.5 million and hires 140 contractors and local partners.

Once open, each store employs around 35 associates, amounting to 1,500 long-term jobs for Kentucky.

“Today serves as another reminder of the historic economic momentum that we are seeing in Kentucky right now,” said Coleman. “Wawa, you have great timing because you’re coming in at a time when Kentucky is leading the way in so many ways.”

During the groundbreaking, Wawa team members also presented a donation of $10,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank and promised their support to the Special Olympics.