LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple police, fire and rescue units are currently at the intersection of Man O’War Boulevard at Clearwater Way after two vehicles went off the roadway into a pond, lexwrecks via X reports.

According to lexwrecks, Man O’War is down to one lane and access to Clearwater Way is shut down.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.