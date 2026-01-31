Man O'War's Harley Davidson hosts 15th annual chili cook-off in support of deployed U.S. service members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Man O'War's Harley Davidson hosted its 15th annual chili cook-off in support of deployed U.S. service members in Lexington on Saturday.

The event benefited Military Missions, a local nonprofit that sends care packages overseas to soldiers, sailors, airmen, the Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.

At Saturday's fundraiser, chili cook-off participants paid a $10 entrance fee, and tasting patrons paid a $5 donation, which included a tasting bowl and a vote for the best chili.

All entrance fees and donations from the event went directly to benefit Military Missions, according to a press release.