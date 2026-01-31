Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
48  WX Alerts 40  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Man O'War's Harley Davidson hosts 15th annual chili cook-off in support of deployed U.S. service members

Chili cook off raises money for troops
Chili cook off raises money for troops
Military Missions chili cookoff
Military Missions chili cookoff
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Man O'War's Harley Davidson hosted its 15th annual chili cook-off in support of deployed U.S. service members in Lexington on Saturday.

The event benefited Military Missions, a local nonprofit that sends care packages overseas to soldiers, sailors, airmen, the Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.

At Saturday's fundraiser, chili cook-off participants paid a $10 entrance fee, and tasting patrons paid a $5 donation, which included a tasting bowl and a vote for the best chili.

All entrance fees and donations from the event went directly to benefit Military Missions, according to a press release.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18