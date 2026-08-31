Man raises concern about police use of force involving 84-year-old grandfather in Lancaster

Lancaster, KY- A man is raising concern about police use of force after an altercation involving his 84-year-old grandfather and four Lancaster police officers.

Ronnie Lee Maples says his grandfather, Ronald Maples, suffered four broken vertebrae, a fractured jaw, severe hand lacerations and a bruised face following the incident. Ronald is now seeking legal representation from attorney Ephraim Helton.

According to Ronnie Lee, the situation began when Ronald had ongoing trouble with neighbors who live behind his house on Colony Road, who he said were repeatedly trespassing on his property. Ronald put up a no trespassing sign in response.

"He ended up putting a chain around his yard with a no trespassing sign up, neighbors take the no trespassing sign down and they go throw it on his porch and that's when they initially called the law as far as I know," Ronnie Lee said.

According to the family, Lancaster police then showed up and knocked on Ronald's door.

"He's deaf like almost legally deaf, can't hear nothing, you know 84," Ronnie Lee said.

After several minutes, Ronnie Lee described what he says happened when his grandfather arrived at the door.

"As he goes to reach for the door he goes to open the door for them and they yank the door on him essentially pulling him out of the door with him, from there he doesn't remember anything from there," Ronnie Lee said.

Audio from Garrard County dispatch includes a reference to an officer being hit, with a dispatcher saying he "was hit with a door then a fist."

Ronald was transported to the hospital Friday night and released Saturday. He is charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

LEX News attempted to reach Lancaster Police Chief Rick Shearer for comment. Lancaster police could not be reached for comment.

Ronnie Lee offered his assessment of how police handled the situation.

"Not saying all cops are bad because they're not but it just shows there are bad ones," Ronnie Lee said.

