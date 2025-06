LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is recovering from a gunshot wound following an evening shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officials responded to the area of Citation Boulevard and Remington Way around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting with a victim. An adult was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.