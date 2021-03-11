Teen killed in Thursday morning shooting on Augusta Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington teen was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Eastland Parkway area, the Fayette County coroner said.

The coroner said 18-year-old Montaye Mullins was found with a gunshot wound at about 3 a.m. Thursday on Augusta Drive.

He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died at 3:50 a.m.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington police by calling 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.