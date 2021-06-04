Two suspects arrested in connection to Augusta Drive shooting death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a March 11 shooting death that occurred on Augusta Drive in the Eastland Parkway area.

Michael Roland, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile have both been charged with Murder and Robbery 1st degree for the shooting death of 18-year-old Montaye Mullins.

Lexington Police Department Michael Roland

Shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 11, officers responded to Augusta Drive for reports of shots fired. There, police found Mullins suffering from gunshot wounds. Mullins was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

Roland has been lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center and the juvenile suspect was transported to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington police by calling 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.