Man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Raymar Webb in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County judge sentenced Brandon Dockery to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of Raymar Webb, imposing the sentence recommended by the jury that convicted him in August.

The sentence will run consecutively to a previous felony sentence Dockery was serving when he was released on parole in 2020.

A Fayette County jury found Dockery guilty in August of murder, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after deliberating for roughly six hours.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to increase Dockery’s sentence to 70 years, arguing the seriousness of the crime and the fact that Dockery was on parole when Webb was killed. They also pointed to Dockery’s actions when police came to arrest him, saying he fired at officers and could have killed them.

The judge ultimately followed the jury’s recommendation and imposed a maximum sentence of 45 years.

Dockery addresses court before sentencing

Before the sentence was handed down, Dockery gave a lengthy statement describing trauma he experienced throughout his childhood and adolescence, including abuse, violence, bullying and the killing of his father.

Dockery argued that those experiences contributed to mental health issues and told the court he believes the criminal justice system has failed to adequately address trauma before imposing lengthy prison sentences.

“I’m not a monster,” Dockery told the court.

He also apologized to Webb’s family for their loss and repeatedly asked the judge to consider his history of trauma and mental health.

Family remembers Raymar Webb

The court also heard emotional victim-impact statements from members of Webb’s family.

Webb’s twin sister, Contessa Webb, spoke about losing the person with whom she had shared her entire life.

“You took my twin brother from this world, Brandon, but you didn’t take my brother from me,” she said. “He’s in my heart. He’s in my memories.”

She told the court her brother would continue to be remembered for who he was, rather than simply for how he died.

The mother of Webb’s children, Esha Banks, described Webb as her life partner and a devoted father who worked as a group leader at Toyota.

Banks said she was pregnant with their daughter when Webb was killed and that the couple had planned a gender reveal for the same day. Webb died before learning whether they were having a boy or girl and never had the opportunity to meet his daughter.

“Our children lost their father, and I was left to raise them alone while trying to survive my own grief,” Banks told the court.

She also argued that Webb's death could have been prevented had Dockery remained incarcerated on his previous convictions.

2021 downtown Lexington shooting

Dockery was accused of shooting Webb in downtown Lexington in June 2021. Police responded to the area of West Short Street and North Mill Street, where officers found the 30-year-old Webb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The case received significant attention because Dockery had been released on parole in November 2020 while serving a 45-year sentence for second-degree arson, two counts of attempted murder and five counts of wanton endangerment connected to a 2010 Lexington apartment fire.

During a 2020 parole hearing previously obtained by LEX News, Dockery told the parole board he had changed during his incarceration and was committed to making better decisions if released.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, the judge ordered the new 45-year sentence to run consecutively to Dockery’s previous felony sentence.

Dockery was also advised that he has 30 days from the entry of the court’s written judgment to appeal. The court said a restitution issue remains unresolved and will be addressed separately.

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