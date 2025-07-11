1 person with life-threatening injuries following collision involving moped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with life-threatening injuries following an afternoon collision in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, authorities were called to the area of Russell Cave Rd. and Dixiana Domino Rd. for reports of an injury collision between a moped and a vehicle.

The driver of the moped suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the collision, and no charges are expected at this time, police report.

Russell Cave Road between Iron Works Pile and Hughes Road are closed for investigation.

