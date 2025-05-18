Manager recalls moments tornado hit Pulaski Co. movie theater

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Pulaski County begins to clean up from Friday night's storm outbreak, the general manager of Somerset Cinemas 8 is grateful no one there was hurt when the tornado hit.

Joe Cusmai says he was working when they had to usher around 100 customers into the halls and bathrooms of the movie theater.

He says the storm knocked down ceiling tiles and lighting, as well as damaged a corner of the building and tore off the A/C unit from the top of the theater.

Luckily, no one inside was hurt.

"It was just me and a security guard at that point that kept everyone calm and safe," said Cusmai. "Thankful to everyone here that night as well."

Just minutes away across Highway 27, Redeemer Lutheran Church was heavily damaged, with the portion of the church's roof ripped away.

LEX 18 also saw line workers in the area from Kentucky and beyond working to get power back in the area.

Cusmai told us he's thankful to see people step up to help his community.

"It's the southern way," he said. "Everyone is so nice and helpful, especially in times like these where help is needed."

He said he hopes the movie theater can open in five to seven days.

