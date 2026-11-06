London names Marc Rudder as acting fire chief after dismissals

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Interim London Mayor Tracie Handley has named Marc Rudder as the city's new Acting Fire Chief.

The announcement comes just two days after Handley fired Fire Chief Donnie Hale and Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Wagers, citing misconduct and an incident with a fire alarm.

London mayor-elect wants to move city government past controversy

According to Handley, Rudder currently serves as the Director of Training for the Kentucky Fire Commission.

"Marc is an accomplished and progressive fire service executive with more than 35 years of experience and a distinguished record of leadership in the field," said Handley. "His extensive background includes leading volunteer and combination fire service organizations, developing firefighters and officers, overseeing training and certification programs, and strengthening operational readiness."

Courtesy: Kentucky Firefighters Association Marc Rudder

London City Council meetings have drawn significant attention over the past year, with residents and others watching in person and online as city leaders dealt with a series of disputes and controversies.

Those included former Mayor Randall Weddle's court battles and residency disputes, lawsuits involving allegations of doxxing and a December 2025 council meeting that was halted because the room was over capacity.

The turmoil continued on Wednesday when Handley fired the London Fire Department's chief and assistant chief.

Handley cited policy and training failures, along with an incident involving a fire alarm during a city meeting, as reasons for the decision.

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