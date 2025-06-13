Watch Now
Marjorie Gonzalez wants to withdraw guilty plea to thefts after lengthy sentence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marjorie Gonzalez walked into Fayette Circuit Court Friday hoping for a 're-do.' Her attorney filed a motion to withdraw her guilty plea on lesser charges after Judge Lucy VanMeter sentenced her to eight years in prison, a stark departure from the five years of probation recommended by a special prosecutor.

Kyra Elzy, the former University of Kentucky women's basketball coach and victim of Gonzalez's theft, voiced her objections during the proceedings. "Excuse me, Your Honor, do we have a say in this or is it only by the commonwealth's recommendations?" Elzy questioned, saying the prosecutor didn't tell them about a case law that could potentially back the defense's motion.

Elzy had hired Gonzalez as a trusted executive assistant, but her trust was shattered when Gonzalez was indicted for stealing thousands of dollars from her. Elzy's home security cameras had caught Gonzalez red-handed, pilfering clothes and possessions. One of the items she's accused of taking In all, she was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Elzy. One of the items she's accused of stealing is a pair of $3,000 Kobe Bryant shoes.

Gonzalez faced multiple indictments, including theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more, theft by deception $10,000 or more, and three counts of theft by deception under $10,000.

At last week's sentencing, the assistant women's basketball coach at Duke did not mince words, describing Gonzalez as "manipulative, delusional, diabolical, a psychopath, and a cold and calculated evil woman."

Further complicating Gonzalez's legal woes, while out on bond for the current case, she was caught committing two separate thefts—shoplifting at Macy's and using a Red Mile customer's credit card for Botox treatments at a med-spa. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to these charges and received probation.

Now, Gonzalez waits to see if she'll get probation in Elzy's case. Judge Lucy VanMeter has yet to make a decision, instead opting to review case law that may impact the plea withdrawal. However, she cautioned Gonzalez that should the motion be accepted. a trial conviction could result in a sentence far exceeding the current eight years.

