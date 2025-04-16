Massive cicada brood to emerge in Kentucky for the first time in 17 years

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Love them or hate them, a massive brood of cicadas is about to emerge from the ground for the first time in 17 years across central and eastern parts of Kentucky.

Brood XIV, also known as the "Bourbon Brood", last emerged in 2008. Once soil temperatures reach the mid-60s, they will return once again to molt into their adult forms, clustering on trees across the state.

Ric Bessin, an extension entomologist at the University of Kentucky, has been tracking the brood for three generations now, beginning in 1991.

"I was able to connect with the grandparents of the ones that are coming out this year," Bessin said.

He explained that once on the trees, female cicadas will carve into small branches to lay their eggs, which can be harmful to young or small trees.

"People traveling the state later this summer are going to see a lot of broken limbs hanging in trees. That is due to the cicada damage that will happen," he said.

One of the places preparing for the cicada arrival is Eckert's Orchard in Versailles.

Farm manager Megan Fields meets with entomologists often, keeping track of how to best manage the arrival of the brood to protect the orchard.

"It makes us all a little nervous, but as long as you're being precautious and watching, then we're going to be able to protect our fruit here at Eckert's," Fields said.

Tree protection options include insecticides or covering trees and shrubs with cicada netting, which keeps them from laying eggs.

Once the bugs arrive, which will likely be in May, they will stick around for several weeks before the next generation heads underground to prepare for 2042.