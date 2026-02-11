Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayfield man indicted on charges in connection to July collision that left woman, unborn child dead

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mayfield man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and fetal homicide in connection to a July 1, 2025 collision that left 22-year-old Raye A. Jones and her unborn child dead, the Graves County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the agency, 30-year-old Sherrod Shelton was driving a vehicle along KY Highway 408 West just before 6 a.m. when it ran off the roadway; the vehicle then reportedly struck a tree and caught fire.

When crews arrived, the located Shelton in the roadway with severe injuries; Jones, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that there had been evidence of a domestic disturbance in the vehicle that took place prior to the collision.

Shelton was indicted on Tuesday by a Graves County Grand Jury. He is currently incarcerated on charges of first degree criminal abuse unrelated to the crash.

