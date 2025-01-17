Mayor: Changes in Lexington's snow response underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a press release, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced several changes in the city's snow response following recent delays in snow and ice removal.

“We know we need to make changes, and we’re making them now,” Gorton said. “While we believe this was an unusual storm, it has pushed us to learn how we can be better prepared.”

Improvements will be completed jointly between the city and Fayette County Public Schools. Gorton said the two agencies are committing to improving communication and cooperation.

“We recognize that safe and passable roads are essential for our students and staff to attend school safely,” said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “This renewed collaboration between the city and Fayette County Public Schools is a critical step toward ensuring our community is better prepared for winter weather challenges.”

Changes include:



The purchase of five new snow plows and equipping smaller trucks already owned by the city with salt spreaders.

Utilizing trucks in parks that already have plows and salt spreaders attached, and then assigning them to Parks employees to utilize for neighborhoods.

Seeking private contractors to clear neighborhood streets through emergency contacts.

Seek council approval for the purchase of three additional tanker trucks, increasing the city's ability to apply saltbrine and beet heat.

All of those measures, outside of the additional tanker trucks which will have to be ordered and unavailable until next fall, will be utilized this winter.