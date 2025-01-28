Mayor Gorton covers a wide range of changes and improvements to city in annual address

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton gave her annual State of the City-County address on Tuesday, speaking to a room of city officials and community partners.

Gorton covered a wide range of topics, from violent crime to economic development, noting changes and accomplishments throughout 2024.

“Recent years have brought safety improvements built on new technology, more services, improved recruiting and salaries, and investments in the best equipment,” said Gorton.

Specifically, in 2024, public safety divisions cut the time it takes to recover stolen cars in half, recovered vehicles valued at $4.5 million, increased the clearance rate for homicides, assisted with returning 27 missing persons to their families, and took 113 firearms off the street.

Emergency response departments also launched the Community Crisis Co-Response Team to assist with mental health-related calls.

Gorton noted staffing improvements to the detention center. Vacancies have improved from 130 officers to only eight.

Working alongside the city, One Lexington helped in efforts to make the community safer.

Last year saw a 10% decrease in homicides and a 68% decrease in reported shooting victims among victims ages 10 to 29 years.

Turning to the economy, Gorton said, “Our economy is booming. Last October we set a record for the highest employment in Fayette County history to date – 174,328 people in our workforce.”

Gorton announced two business parks in the works.

Construction begins this year on Legacy Business Park on Georgetown Road near the interstates. The park is estimated to create nearly 1,700 jobs.

Lexington-Fayette County has also joined the City of Berea and Madison and Scott County Fiscal Courts to create Central Kentucky’s first public regional business park.

On the topic of housing, Gorton said, “Affordable housing is an urgent priority. We need more of it. Working with public and private partners, we are tackling the problem head on.”

According to Gorton, in 2024 alone, 577 additional affordable living spaces opened in Lexington.

Last week, the city also learned that the federal grant funding it receives to operate programs related to homelessness will increase by 8.8% next year.

“We have accelerated the construction of affordable housing projects through the American Rescue Plan Act funds,” Gorton added.

As for other changes, the Lexington-Fayette County government launched a new website to streamline finding information about government services and projects. The site is available to all.

In terms of environmental quality and public works, Lexington upgraded its recycling equipment, built a new salt barn, and plans to install $1 million in ADA sidewalk ramps.

Gorton rounded out her address by applauding the Yes for Parks group, which initiated and campaigned for a referendum to establish a new tax designed to generate about $8 million a year in dedicated funding for parks capital projects.

This year, the initial phase of Cardinal Run North will open, as will Kelley’s Landing, which offers public access to the Kentucky River. A new pool in Douglass Park will also open in 2025.