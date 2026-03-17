Mayor Gorton says ice — not lack of preparation — is to blame for Lexington's chaotic morning commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is defending the city's response to a winter storm that left roads icy and dangerous Tuesday morning, causing widespread traffic disruptions and prompting criticism from a mayoral opponent.

Snow overnight turned to ice on Lexington roads, snarling the morning commute and prompting police to stop taking reports for minor, non-injury crashes.

"We did prepare. We were out pretreating the roads starting yesterday morning, and we even helped the state pretreat New Circle Road, which is a state road. We understand how to get ready for snow, and I think what surprised everyone was the way this intense snow came and froze immediately on the ground. It turned to ice," Gorton said.

The mayor acknowledged public frustration, including her own.

"I get it, people are very frustrated, I'm frustrated," Gorton said.

Following criticism of the city's response to January's ice storm, Gorton said the city re-examined its strategy and issued a request for proposal, or RFP, to bring in heavy-duty ice-breaking equipment. The RFP has not yet been approved, but Gorton said she hopes it will be soon.

For drivers who spent hours stuck on icy roads Tuesday morning, that timeline offered little comfort — and the frustration has spilled into the city's mayoral race.

Mayoral opponent Raquel Carter released the following statement:

"It is unacceptable that the city remains so utterly unprepared to handle even a modest snowfall like the one we are experiencing today. Our children are once again unnecessarily missing school, workers are stranded on unsafe roads, and families are left scrambling and feeling vulnerable because of this inexcusable lack of readiness. Our community deserves a mayor who will prioritize effective infrastructure and ensure a proactive response to guarantee our city and residents can function safely through any weather event. Lexington deserves new leadership," Carter said.

Gorton pushed back on Carter's characterization, drawing a distinction between snow and ice.

"Well, she mentions snow. She didn't mention ice, did she? I think she probably doesn't understand what it is to deal with ice on the roads, and she probably doesn't understand that the city has this RFP out to get companies in here who can deal with the ice. We are well prepared for snow. I think when she said that we're utterly unprepared for snow that's just not true, and it's very easy to be critical, and I didn't notice any suggestions. It's easy to criticize. Give me your suggestion," Gorton said.

The mayor also placed some responsibility on drivers.

"A lot of the accidents this morning occurred because people were not driving slow, so you've gotta try to be doing better in that regard, just like we're doing better with our RFP that's out to get these big trucks than can handle ice," Gorton said.

Gorton said the city is currently completing an after-action review of the previous storm, gathering feedback from drivers and senior leaders, and will use that information to strengthen Lexington's winter weather plan going forward.