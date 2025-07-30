Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton to run for 3rd term in office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced that she will be running for a third term in the mayor's office.

“I love this community, and I love working to make it the best it can be,” Gorton said. “We have made a lot of progress since 2019, my first year as Mayor. I know we have more to do, and I’m excited about the challenge.”

A release from the mayor's office noted that Gorton won her first term in 2018 with 63.1% of the vote and her second term in 2022 with 71% of the vote.

“I am so thankful for the support I have received from Lexington residents,” Gorton said. “They know I run a government that is focused on the services they need. Since 2019, our goal has been to improve those services, and to expand them, when needed, keeping safety and quality of life top of mind.”

The release listed Mayor Gorton's accomplishments while in office including her initiative to introduce new crime-tracking technology that protects individual privacy into the police department.

According to the release, between 2020 and 2023, the city's median income increased by $1,311 a year under Gorton.

In addition, the release read that Gorton has aided those in need by "adding hundreds of new or rehabbed apartments; increased support for non-profits; and more services for those experiencing homelessness."