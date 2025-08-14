Mayor orders increased security in downtown Lexington following Wednesday assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has ordered increased security downtown following an Wednesday incident where a woman was assaulted.

According to a press release, the suspect, who was arrested, "has had numerous interactions with the criminal justice community, and with those who assist the unhoused."

Steps include an increased police presence downtown, expanded the hours of security at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse and Phoenix Park to 24 hours a day, and hiring private security for Tandy Park between 2 and 5 a.m.

Police will also conduct joint operations with the Street Outreach Team, which "will be refocused on the downtown core to work alongside police on providing relocation and other services aimed at discouraging congregation," the press release said.

Proposals for a second outreach team, and investigation into the cost of additional security cameras downtown, will also occur.

“This is a compassionate city. We prove that every day through the programs we provide for people in our community who need help,” Gorton said. “We must also be a safe city. We cannot tolerate criminal activity.”