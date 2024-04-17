Mayor's budget proposal would increase funding for affordable housing, addressing homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton shared her annual budget proposal with the Urban County Council on Tuesday, part of which increases funding to address the city's housing crisis.

The budget includes a $4 million increase in funding for affordable housing assistance for those experiencing homelessness and social service grants.

"It is a testament to the well of compassion that just runs a little deeper in this community. That spirit of compassion is one of the reasons I love Lexington," Gorton said during her address to the council.

The budget includes:



$4.79 million for the city's affordable housing fund



$1.4 million for the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention



$2 million for winter warming projects, such as the Hope Village



Both funding for affordable housing and the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention doubles the funding of previous years.

Gregory Searight, member of the Street Voice Council, knows the challenges of moving from homelessness to affordable housing.

"I'd like to go into my own house, my apartment, my own refrigerator, go to bed when I want to, eat when I want to, invite my family over," Searight said.

He added that the city needs to dedicate itself to building more housing options and expanding options for those using Section 8 housing vouchers.

Searight applauded the mayor's plan to bring back the emergency winter shelter, explaining that he has known people who have died out in the cold.

While optimistic, he's skeptical about how much the funding will help.

"It's good to hear that, but is it really going to happen?" he said.

The mayor's proposed budget totals $531.8 million and includes funding for various projects in "every corner of the city," including public safety, economic development, and transportation.

The Urban County Council will review and amend the budget before taking it to a vote.

