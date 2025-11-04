Maysville church rallies community to address food insecurity amid SNAP uncertainty

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Maysville church has mobilized its community to create a comprehensive food resource network as families face continued uncertainty with SNAP benefits.

Members of Bethel Baptist Church saw an urgent need and decided to act, bringing together neighbors to help fill gaps in food assistance programs.

"We didn't want anybody's child or brother or sister or parent going to bed without something in their stomachs," said Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Terence Taylor.

The community response exceeded expectations. After just one meeting, organizers launched the Facebook page "Maysville-Mason County Food and Resources," creating a centralized hub providing information on meals, groceries, housing support and health services. The page now has hundreds of followers with posts receiving thousands of views.

More than 20 local organizations and individuals partnered with Bethel Baptist Church for a food drive that distributed 172 boxes on Saturday, including deliveries to those unable to visit the church.

"To see the community pull together, it's overwhelming," said community member Lamont Johnson. "We knew the potential of our community, but to actually see it happen as it did, it's amazing. It's huge."

The need remains significant in Mason County, where 60% of the 15,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits — approximately 8,000 people.

"When you see this small community all come together, there's no politics, there's no democrats, there's no republicans," said community member LaRon Washington. "It's not about who approves of the SNAP program and who doesn't. It turns into we have families that need to be fed. And everyone comes together to feed those families."

The church is now planning another food drive ahead of Thanksgiving with an ambitious goal of packing 1,000 boxes. Each box contains ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner, though organizers currently need monetary donations specifically for Thanksgiving meat.

"We're not trying to re-invent anything, we just want to fill in the gap and extend a helping hand wherever we can," said community member Brandi Lewis.

People interested in volunteering or helping can attend Thursday's meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Donations can be made via Venmo, PayPal or CashApp to @FEEDMASONCOUNTY41056

