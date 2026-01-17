McCracken County inmate charged after attacking deputy jailer on Thursday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A McCracken County inmate has been charged with assault and escape after attacking a deputy jailer on Thursday.

Austin Sporea, 25, assaulted a deputy jailer who was in the process of providing the inmate with bedding, according to a social media post by the McCracken County Jail.

"While deputies were performing their regular duties, inmate Austin Sporea exited his cell after forcing past a deputy who was providing him with bedding. The inmate then assaulted that deputy. As another deputy attempted to assist, she was struck in the face by Mr. Sporea, resulting in substantial facial trauma," the post writes.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The injured deputy was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility.

"We ask that you keep our deputy and her family in your prayers during her recovery," the post writes.

Following the incident, Sporea has been charged with assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, and escape in the first degree.

Sporea was initially charged with reckless driving and disorderly conduct in the second degree when he was arrested by the Paducah Police Department on Wednesday.