Measure filed to rename Russell County roadway in honor of killed deputy

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If passed, a motion filled by Russell County Representative Josh Branscum will rename the entirety of U.S Route 127 in the county in honor of Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps.

Phipps, who previously served with the Louisville Metro Police Department before beginning his career with the Russell County Sheriff's Department, "was tragically killed in the line of duty while trying to apprehend a suspect" in September 2024, said a press release.

“Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps was a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community and its citizens,” said Branscum. “It was an honor to file the joint resolution designating the “Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps Memorial Highway” in Russell County to commemorate his legacy and sacrifice.”

Track the status of the resolution here.