Mechanic discovers adorable surprise: Baby squirrels nesting in car engine

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A routine car inspection at Paul Miller Mazda turned into an unexpected wildlife rescue when senior technician Alysa Hicks discovered three baby squirrels had made themselves at home in a customer's engine compartment.

It was just another Tuesday morning for Hicks until she popped the hood during a maintenance check and found something unusual.

"I bring the car in, start my inspection, I pop the hood open, I immediately see leaves, debris in between the battery and the air box," Hicks said.

What she found next was even more surprising: chewed wires and a cozy nest containing three tiny baby squirrels.

"I was like, we got a situation. It's a really cute situation, but how can we handle this?" Hicks said. "It is by far one of the wildest things I've seen."

Hicks immediately prioritized the squirrels' safety, working with her supervisors to contact Furry Fixers Wildlife Rescue, who took the animals in for care.

"When they brought them to us, they were in this perfect nest. They couldn't have done anything better," Angela Moore of Furry Fixers said.

The three babies — two females and one male, all about two and a half weeks old — are now thriving in professional care.

"They're doing really good, they're gaining weight, eating very well. Just getting their bellies full and growing up," said Moore.

The discovery serves as a timely reminder that it's currently baby season for wildlife, when expectant mothers seek out warm, protected spaces for their nests — including car engines.

"Wildlife in general, they pick some bizarre spots to have their nest in," said Angela Cox of Critter Ridge Sanctuary.

Wildlife experts Amanda Moore of Furry Fixers and Cox recommend contacting a wildlife rehabilitation specialist if you're concerned about a wild animal, and advise against touching them when possible.

"What other people perceive as oh, I think this animal needs help, that's not necessarily always the case," Cox said.

For car owners looking to prevent similar situations, Hicks offers some practical deterrent suggestions.

"You can use, like Pine Sol oil, peppermint oil, cinnamon, dryer sheets, to spray the car, spray the wheel well as kind of deterrents against wildlife, they'll be like, I don't really like that kind of smell. They'll stay away from it," Hicks said.

Those interested can donate or sign up to volunteer for Furry Fixers here or Critter Ridge Sanctuary here.

