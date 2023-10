MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The medical examiner's office in Frankfort has identified skeletal remains found last weekend in Rowan County.

According to the Morehead Police Department, after examination and forensic analysis, the medical examiner has identified the remains to be of 55-year-old Brian Wayne Doyle of Cynthiana, Kentucky.

The skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on September 24.