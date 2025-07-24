Meet Luna: The new foster dog at the Lawrenceburg Police Department

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's another busy day at the Lawrenceburg Police dispatch center, where a new rookie recruit is making the rounds.

She's Luna, a 50-pound German shepherd-mix, the Lawrenceburg Police Department's new and first-ever foster dog.

"Everybody has taken to her as much as Luna has taken to us," said Chief Chris Beach, who is quite smitten with Luna, the longest resident at the Anderson County Humane Society.

Detective Jeff Farmer, a dog lover himself, came up with the idea after seeing a random video on social media of a dog that had given up hope about finding a home.

"I felt bad about it, so I came in and talked to Chief Beach about the idea of going to the shelter and getting the longest living resident," said Farmer.

That's exactly what he did. Farmer went to the Anderson County Humane Society and found Luna. She's the first pooch to participate in the program called Paws on Patrol. It's a partnership between the police department and the humane society to help showcase and promote the adoption of homeless animals. Luna sleeps overnight on her comfy dog bed in the dispatch center.

"We're always trying to think of different ways to promote the dogs and get them out there and this is perfect - one of the best ones we've done," said Teri Jean Stockton, a longtime volunteer with Anderson Humane.

"We've gotten a lot of good phone calls, good feedback and hopefully she'll get a good home very soon," said Chief Beach. "So we can help find another dog that's in need of a family, as well."

Luna's adoption fee is $95. For more information, visit andersonhumane.org.