Meet the quadruplet rainbow babies born in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dressed in their superhero costumes inside the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital, the Lawson boys are picture perfect.

And no, you're not seeing double, or even triple. They are quadruplets, born on Oct. 13 to Matt and Madison Lawson of Georgetown.

"They're doing amazing," Madison told LEX 18.

Griffin and Marlowe were born at two pounds and seven ounces. Lane weighed two pounds and one ounce, and Knox weighed two pounds and 11 ounces.

Quadruplets are extremely rare, happening in about one in 700,000 pregnancies. But what makes this "quad squad" even more special?

They're rainbow babies. Matt and Madison told LEX 18 they spent two years struggling to conceive.

After two rounds of IUI, and an ectopic pregnancy, "We moved onto our IVF cycle in March," said Madison. "We found out we were pregnant late March, and with four babies."

"Doctors have been great, nurses have been great," said Matt.

"Our IVF doctor was amazing," Madison added. "He said, we're going to make this happen, and he made it happen! Times four!"

With their boys now growing stronger each day, the Lawsons say they're looking forward to Christmas when they expect to bring the babies home.