Meet the UK rodeo team - yes, they exist, and they're looking for community support

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a club at the University of Kentucky that doesn't get much attention - or financial help.

"I put my heart and soul into this team and into bull riding and it's everything to me," said student president Matt McGee.

The rodeo team has eight rodeo members who go to out-of-state competitions and another 20 to 25 practice members. They compete in bull riding, barrel racing, goat tying, and roping.

"We're driving 14 hours on the high end going to college rodeos, going to Mississippi and Arkansas, our closest one is four hours away, gas and then entry fees, they're $90, so it all adds up quickly," said McGee.

As college students trying to get sanctioned by the university, the expense is hard to manage. Care for the horses alone is around $1200 a month.

"We're always accepting sponsors, anything helps and we are very appreciative," said McGee.

Professional barrel racer and coach Kelly Curry said she's hopeful the community will get behind her team. She says they're worth it.

"When they're winning and getting buckles in our shows and winning saddles, I'm just so incredibly proud of them," said Curry.

If you're interested in becoming a sponsor or to learn more about the team, contact McGee at 618-974-5794.