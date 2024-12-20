Meet Tiller! East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue's first live-in dog

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (LEX 18) — You’ve heard it said that not all heroes wear capes. At East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, some wear turnout gear, and others wear spots.

Wandering around his new home, Tiller, a 6-month-old Dalmatian, is the newest member of the volunteer fire department.

“He’s a new addition to us. He’s 6-months-old and we’re just glad he’s aboard as a member of the department now,” said deputy chief and public information officer Frank Votolato.

Christmas came early for the volunteer firefighters who’d been pleading for a pup. Firehouse leadership obliged and purchased Tiller from a family in Indiana.

“We use him for morale boosters, stress relief, public outreach, things like that,” said Votolato.

The addition of Tiller falls in line with firefighting tradition.

In the 18th century, Dalmatians became known for their bond with horses and an instinct to protect. To ward off highway robbers, Dalmatians ran alongside horse-drawn stage coaches owned by English aristocrats.

Then, in the 19th century, when firefighters began using horses to haul their water pumps, it only made sense to recruit the athletic and loyal companion to the horse, and Dalmatians proved their worth.

“Way back when when the fire service started, we didn’t have lights and sirens to let people know the fire engine being pulled by horses was coming, so the dog would run alongside or out in front of them barking, and that’s how people would know that the fire department was coming down the street and to get out of the way, so that’s the first sirens we had,” explained Votolato.

Today, Dalmatians like Tiller tag along for education and community outreach. They might respond to emergency scenes, but more than anything, they offer a calming presence.

“It’s well known that we have a very stressful job, even as volunteers,” said Votolato. “We see a lot of things, do a lot of stuff, and sometimes it’s just nice to come back and relieve pressure somehow, and having the dog around, everybody loves a dog.”

This year, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue responded to over 400 calls. They were also one of the first agencies to arrive at the chaotic I-75 shooting in September. The department has just 20-some volunteers.

When challenges inevitably arise in the future, they’ll be glad to have Tiller to alleviate some of the stress.

“It’s a big help for the fire department and for all the members here.”

While the addition of Tiller has been a great help to the department, Votolato also emphasized the need for volunteers.

He encourages the public to look into their local fire stations and consider volunteering.