Memorial ceremony at EKU honors Kentucky law enforcement officers

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — As usual it was a moving ceremony at EKU as American flags were presented to the 12 families of 12 law enforcement officers the Commonwealth has lost in the line of duty—some in the last year, others in previous years.

The 22nd Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Service at EKU's Criminal Justice Center is held not only to honor the fallen, but also to remind us of the daily sacrifices they make.

In Georgetown, the department there lost Lt. Gary Crump eleven months ago. His 17-year-old son is set to graduate Harrison County High School on Friday.

"It’s tough really is. Most of it is keeping busy. School helps with that. Make sure I’m not sitting around too much. Like officer Rodman said it’s a lot a lot the firsts; getting to Xmas knowing he should be there and graduation tomorrow and that’s a big one he should be here," said Allen Crump, son of Lt. Gary Crump.

During his speech, Gov. Beshear made a point of mentioning sheriff Kevin Corman. He didn’t die in the line of duty, but passed away at home in Jessamine County the prior weekend.

